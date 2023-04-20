MINISTER OF EDUCATION ATTENDS O.E.C.S. MINISTERS OF EDCUATION MEETING
Local News

MINISTER OF EDUCATION ATTENDS O.E.C.S. MINISTERS OF EDCUATION MEETING

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Wednesday, April 19, 2023: The Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley and Permanent Secretary Mrs. Lisa-Romayne Pistana are attending the 8th Council of OECS Ministers of Education Meeting being held in Antigua and Barbuda.

The meeting is a two-day session from the 19-20 April 2023 held under theme ‘Touching Lives Through Data-Driven Development. Minister, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley along with his colleagues will be exploring critical concerns that will lead to the transformation of education in the region.

