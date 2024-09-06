MINISTER OF EDUCATION ADDRESSES STUDENT ISSUES WITHIN SCHOOLS 

In his annual welcome back to school address to the Federation, The Minister of Education Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley reminded students that schools are places of refuge and violence will not be tolerated.

“Our schools are safe havens! And we expect all students to adhere to the school’s rules, which are designed to create a safe and respectful learning environment. This includes showing respect to your teachers, peers, and school property. Bullying, harassment, and any form of discrimination will not be tolerated. The culture in our schools must be a positive one. Positive behaviour is essential for a productive learning environment.Your behaviour not only affects your learning but also the learning of those around you. Let us all strive to be kind, considerate, and supportive of one another.”

Addressing the issue of promptitude Minister Hanley remarked, “Students, we encourage you to be punctual, attentive, and engaged in your classes. Participate actively in school activities and respect the rules and regulations set by your school. Students, regular attendance at school and classes is critical to your academic success. We expect all students to attend school every day unless there is a valid reason for absence. Parents, we seek your cooperation in ensuring that your children attend school regularly and arrive on time. Together, we can help our students achieve their full potential.”

Dr. Hanley asserted that the recently introduced Hair Guidelines policy to curb discrimination in schools, must be adhered to and it takes a collective effort to ensure that students comply.

“To be clear, the Hair Guidelines are a privilege, one that students can lose if they do not abide by the rules. Teachers will be enforcing these guidelines. Parents you have a duty to guide your children. If we want a society of law and order, then teaching our children to be obedient and respectful of rules and others is the first step. Students, your appearance communicates many things to others. Take pride in your appearance and present yourselves in a manner that reflects your commitment to education,”

-30-