MINISTER MAYNARD HAILS PASSAGE OF PENSIONS (AMENDMENT) BILL, 2025, AS THE END TO “APPOINTMENT STRUGGLE” FOR GOVERNMENT AUXILIARY WORKERS

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts, April 30, 2025 (SKNIS) – The Honourable Konris Maynard, Member of Parliament (MP) for St. Christopher Three, delivered strong support for the Pensions (Amendment) Bill, 2025, during Wednesday’s (April 30) sitting of the National Assembly, hailing it as a transformational step forward in ending decades of systemic inequality for Government Auxiliary Employees (GAEs).

Speaking during the historic sitting of Parliament, Minister Maynard declared that the legislation removes the long-standing need for GAEs to fight for limited appointed positions in the civil service simply to qualify for retirement benefits.

“You, the government auxiliary workers, are now entitled to a pension —just like any other government-appointed worker. Pension and gratuity. So now, there is no need for that fight anymore,” said MP Maynard.

For years, government workers in auxiliary roles such as public works crews, carpenters, masons, road repair teams, and those who maintain water sources in remote areas have competed for a limited number of appointed posts to gain access to pensions. This Bill, Minister Maynard explained, changes that permanently.

“As long as you contribute your service to the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis for the stipulated time under this legislation, you are now guaranteed a pension. You don’t have to worry about chasing the last appointed position anymore,” he emphasised.

Minister Maynard acknowledged the challenging and often dangerous work that many GAEs undertake, from climbing treacherous terrain very early in the morning to maintain our water supplies, to working tirelessly to uphold public infrastructure. He affirmed that with this new law, these workers can now look forward to retiring with dignity.

“All of us in the Cabinet believe that people must be able to age with dignity, to retire with dignity, and not be concerned about what they will do when they hit 62,” the minister said, underscoring the profound significance of this day in the history of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The Pensions (Amendment) Act, 2025, introduces a contributory model that regulates pension and gratuity payments, defines clear and consistent eligibility criteria, and establishes a dedicated pension fund that will ensure long-term sustainability.

Minister Maynard proudly noted that this historic reform is the result of deliberate political will by the current administration, guided by its mandate to serve the working class.

“Let me make it clear: this is a political decision to act on behalf of the workers of this country,” he said. “And it is the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party, over its 93 years, that has consistently made bold decisions in the interest of workers in this Federation.”

With the passage of the Pensions (Amendment) Bill, 2025, the government delivers on its promise to build a more inclusive and sustainable future.

