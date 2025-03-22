MINISTER MAYNARD CHAMPIONS SUSTAINABILITY OVER CONVENIENCE IN SUPPORT OF THE PLASTIC WASTE REDUCTION BILL, 2025

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts, March 21, 2025 (SKNIS) – In a strong endorsement of the Plastic Waste Reduction Bill, 2025, Honourable Konris Maynard, Member of Parliament for St. Christopher Three (3), emphasised the importance of prioritising sustainability over convenience. He stated that by embracing this shift, Saint Kitts and Nevis could make a profound and lasting impact on the protection of the planet for future generations.

The landmark Plastic Waste Reduction Bill, 2025, which garnered unanimous support from the National Assembly on March 21, 2025, is a strategic initiative aimed at reducing the environmental harm caused by single-use plastics. The Bill seeks to control and restrict the production, importation, distribution, and sale of single-use plastic items, addressing their destructive effects on marine and terrestrial ecosystems, wildlife, human health, and the overall waste management crisis.

During his address on the Bill, Minister Maynard called on all citizens and residents of Saint Kitts and Nevis to shift their focus from short-term convenience to long-term environmental health.

“These items which were once hailed for their convenience have now become symbols of unchecked pollution, and by taking this bold stance we reaffirm our commitment to the environment that we share and cherish,” Minister Maynard said.

He further described the Bill as one that strikes a balance between progress and responsibility.

“The Bill is not a sudden prohibition but [rather] a phased transition that ensures that businesses and consumers can adapt smoothly. With the structured timelines, financial incentives and technical support we are making it easier for businesses to embrace eco-friendly alternatives,” he explained.

Minister Maynard concluded by emphasising that the Bill does more than just ban harmful plastic products; it actively promotes the adoption of sustainable alternatives. He stated that the government is setting clear biodegradable standards and offering the necessary guidance to businesses to ensure a smooth and successful transition.

The phased approach to banning single-use plastics will be implemented in stages. The importation of T-shirt plastic shopping bags was prohibited as of December 31, 2024, with the sale and distribution ban set to take effect on March 31, 2025. The importation of Styrofoam containers, plastic straws, and egg boxes will be banned as of April 30, 2025, while the sale of these items will be prohibited by July 31, 2025. Additionally, the ban on importing plastic plates, cups, and utensils will take effect on August 31, 2025, with their sale ending by November 30, 2025.

This comprehensive approach reflects a firm commitment to sustainability while providing businesses and consumers the support needed to transition toward a more eco-conscio

us future.

