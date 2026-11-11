MINISTER DUGGINS WELCOMES HOME HISTORY-MAKING SWIM TEAM

The Minister of Sports, the Honourable Samal Duggins, welcomed the Saint Kitts and Nevis Aquatics team back to the Federation on Monday, November 9, 2026, following their record-breaking performance at the 34th OECS Swimming Championships in Saint Lucia.



The team increased their medal count from eight in 2025 to eleven in 2026. In total, the team secured three gold, four silver, and four bronze medals. Skyla Connor delivered a notably strong performance in the 13–14 Female category. She secured the gold medal in the 50-meter freestyle, the 50-meter breaststroke, and the 100-meter breaststroke. Additionally, she earned silver medals in the 50-meter freestyle, the 200-meter freestyle, the 100-meter backstroke, and the 100-meter butterfly. Connor also secured bronze medals in the 100-meter and 400-meter freestyle events.

Additional medalists included Gaj Leonce, who secured the bronze medal in the 50-meter butterfly for the males 9-10 category, and the team of Akimba Cornelius, Rhaejaan Jacobs, Gaj Leonce, and Clijae Christmas, who earned the bronze medal in the 200-meter medley relay for the 10-and-under male category.



Minister Duggins praised the team for their competitive spirit during the meeting, which officials described as a closely contested event.



“It was a team effort, and we saw [members] step up even more than they ever did before,” he stated, adding that he was present when many of the students began their first swim class. “Look at them today, making sure that Saint and Nevis has a place on the map when it comes to the conversation about competitive swimming.”



The Honorable Duggins also highlighted Skyla Coonor’s exceptional performance in the competition, noting that she is well-positioned to achieve significant success in competitive swimming.



The Minister of Sport stated that the government and the Aquatics Federation are nearing a final agreement to acquire land for a swimming facility, which will serve as the sport’s permanent venue.