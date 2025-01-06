MINISTER DUGGINS APPLAUDS KAITLYN WILSON’S SUCCESS AT HAYNES SMITH PAGEANT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 06, 2025 (SKNIS): St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister responsible for the Creative Economy, the Honourable Samal Duggins, paid special recognition to Kaitlyn Wilson on Monday (January 06, 2025), following her recent victory at the Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant 2024.



The 49th pageant was held in Tortola, BVI, on December 29, 2024, and featured 13 contestants from across the region. The show’s staging was historic as it marked the first time it was held outside of St. Kitts and Nevis. The 15-year-old Wilson wowed both judges and the audience alike with her stunning acrobatic skills clinching the title of Best Talent as well.



During a brief ceremony at the Ministry’s Conference Room, Honourable Duggins said that he was “extremely honoured” to celebrate Ms. Wilson’s accomplishment.



“You have made us all proud,” he stated, acknowledging her victory at the local 2023 Miss Teen St. Kitts and Nevis Pageant followed by her win at the regional competition in 2024.



“This is not just frivolous and fun activities because I am quite sure [that] you have grown as a person through your endeavours both last year and this year, and I can see the growth even as I look at you now.”



The minister further congratulated Ms. Wilson’s team for their hard work in guiding the 15-year-old to multiple successes, as well as the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee (SKNNCC) for staging events, creating avenues and growing networks that allow nationals the opportunity to showcase their creative talents in various fields at home and abroad.



In response, Ms. Wilson noted that she was thrilled to capture the crown going a perfect two for two at pageants. She singled out fans who supported her during the pageant at the Multi-Purpose Sports Complex in Tortola and on social media, thanking them for their dedication.



The brief recognition ceremony was attended by Permanent Secretary of the Creative Economy, Delreen Taylor, SKNNCC Chair Shannon Hawley, Director of Carnival, Clement O’Garro, members of Ms. Wilson’s team and her family members.

