Minister Douglas Holds Diplomatic Exchange with Dutch Ambassador

Basseterre, Saint Kitts (5th April 2024) – The Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs et al, had the pleasure of welcoming the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, His Excellency Cornelis W. Hersbach, in a courtesy call held following a historic Maritime Border Agreement signed between the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis and the Netherlands the previous day.

Senior Minister Douglas (left) along with newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, His Excellency Cornelis W. Hersbach

This agreement, which serves to establish equitable delimitation of all maritime zones between the two nations, was of particular importance during the discussion, as it had been under negotiation since 2014. Given its potential to enhance trade relations and foster joint initiatives in Food Production within the Fisheries sector, Minister Douglas lauded it as a symbol to the enduring partnership between Saint Kitts and Nevis and the European State.

Furthermore, the Honourable Minister drew attention to the interconnectedness of Climate Change with pressing issues like Agriculture and Energy Production. He highlighted the role of Renewable Energy sources such as Solar and Hydroenergy in mitigating reliance our on fossil fuels, as well as the exploration of Waste to Energy

practices for Solid Waste Management.

In response, the Dutch Ambassador expressed his interest in expounding on these potential areas of collaboration in a more holistic way, linking the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ 7 Pillars for a Sustainable Island State Agenda as a way for tangible cooperation to flourish.

Through the identification of mutual values in the areas of Agriculture and Energy, and the recent signing of a significant maritime agreement, the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis can regard this diplomatic exchange as a solidification of our bonds with the Netherlands.

