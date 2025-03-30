Millions Spent, Little Delivered: NRP Leader Calls Out CCM Administration

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, March 28, 2025 (Nevis Reformation Party) — The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), under the leadership of the Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM), continues to fall short in delivering meaningful results to the people of Nevis.

According to the Leader of the Nevis Reformation Party (NRP), the Hon. Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge, the NIA has mismanaged significant funds, and residents have yet to see where all the money has gone. “Nevis deserves leadership that can effectively manage our limited resources and actually deliver for the people,” she stated during Wednesday afternoon’s episode of “Issues” on Freedom FM in St. Kitts.

Dr. Daniel-Hodge pointed to the controversial purchase of the Huggins Residence by the NIA, which reportedly cost taxpayers EC$1.2 million.

Speaking with Freedom FM host Jamiella McPhail, Dr. Daniel-Hodge criticized the Hon. Mark Brantley-led CCM government for its lack of progress since taking office in 2017.

“The hospital expansion remains incomplete, airport development is still just talk, and the government is drowning in debt despite access to numerous grants and loans.”

She further stated that the CCM-led administration has demonstrated consistent financial mismanagement. While Premier Brantley has often called for a “Fair Share” for Nevis from the Federal Government, he continues to take out loans to fund services that should be federally provided. “The lack of transparency and effective negotiation from this administration is evident,” she added.

Dr. Daniel-Hodge also highlighted several incomplete or abandoned projects across the island, including the hospital wing, a poultry farm, the Newcastle Police Station, the Vance Amory International Airport, and the geothermal energy project.

“Under an NRP-led administration, we will engage the Federal Government in a results-driven and respectful dialogue to secure what is rightfully due to the people of Nevis,” she emphasized. “Not in a combative way, but in a manner that serves the best interests of both islands.”

END

