Mikyle Louis selected in West Indies Test squad; Sport Minister hails achievement

Basseterre, St. Kitts. June 4, 2024.- Mikyle Louis, an exceptionally promising right-handed batsman from St. Kitts, has been selected to the West Indies Test Cricket Team. This marks a historic moment as Louis’s debut in the upcoming test series against archrivals England will be the first time a player from St. Kitts has made it to the Senior West Indies side. St. Kitts and Nevis stands proud with his selection to the Test side.

Mikyle Louis, after smashing centuries in consecutive innings at his home ground in Warner Park in the recently concluded West Indies First Class Tournament.

Louis’s selection follows a domineering performance in his maiden West Indies First Class tournament, while playing for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes. Over 14 innings, he accumulated 682 runs at an average of 48.71. His impressive run tally included three centuries, with two of those centuries coming in a single match at his home ground, Warner Park, early in the tournament. Additionally, Louis was one of only three players to score four or more half-centuries, further underscoring his consistency and skill.

Mikyle’s achievement not only highlights his remarkable talent but also marks a significant milestone for cricket in St. Kitts, inspiring young athletes and demonstrating the potential for future success on the international stage. The entire nation eagerly anticipates his contributions to the West Indies Test Cricket Team and celebrates this momentous occasion.

“This is a monumental achievement. It underscores the tenacity, perseverance, and hard work that Mikylehas been putting in over the years. This is also a blueprint for our young cricketers to follow about how to overcome adversity en route to excellence,” says Minister of Sport Hon. Samal Duggins. “This is also an indication that the increased thrust in cricket by my Government is yielding fruit.”

The Minister also hinted at several initiatives in the pipeline aimed at increasing the brand equity of local cricket.

While Nevis has had several representatives on the West Indies senior side, this marks the first time there is a representative from the sister island of St. Kitts. Minister Duggins extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mikyle Louis, celebrating this significant milestone for both the player and the nation.

