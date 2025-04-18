MIKYLE LOUIS READY FOR BREAKOUT LEAGUE CHALLENGE

As anticipation builds for the inaugural staging of the West Indies Breakout League, regional players are eager to entertain fans across the Caribbean and around the world when the first ball is delivered at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy on April 25, in the opener between the Guyana Rainforest Rangers and the Windward Islands Infernos. A day later, the Leeward Islands Thunder will face off against the Jamaica Titans, and there is a growing sense of expectancy from Thunder’s batter, Mikyle Louis.

turn, help to revive the passion for the game, with familiar faces promoting cricket to their individual fan bases on ever-growing social media platforms.”

Having tasted the game at the international level, the Kittitian still has an appetite to represent the region across all formats.

“I would love to represent the West Indies in all formats. So, I think this is a good opportunity for me because I’ll be given more responsibility—unlike the CPL, where I don’t have much, and it’s more on the senior players. In this Breakout League, we’re going to share that responsibility.”

ABOUT THE WEST INDIES BREAKOUT LEAGUE

The West Indies Breakout League is a premier T20 cricket tournament designed to spotlight emerging talent from across the Caribbean. The league will feature teams representing the six territorial boards that comprise Cricket West Indies: Barbados Pelicans, Guyana Rainforest Rangers, Jamaica Titans, Leeward Islands Thunder, Trinidad & Tobago Legions and the Windward Islands Infernos.

Players eligible to participate must be under 30 years old or at the start of the tournament, have played fewer than 40 List A T20 matches and fewer than 10 international T20s, ensuring a focus on developing new talent. Each team is closely affiliated with a Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise, providing players with an opportunity to showcase their skills on a larger stage and progress their cricketing careers.

-ENDS-

Related