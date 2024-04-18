Mikyle Louis Impressive Form Continues: Scores Third Hundred

Another Hundred for Louis in decisive round

Leeward Islands Opening batsman, Mikyle Louis, extended his impressive form in his maiden first class season when he lashed his third hundred of the West Indies Championship Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Louis carved out exactly 100 to take his tally for the season to 649 runs as Leeward Islands frustrated leaders Windward Islands Volcanoes on the opening day of the final round match at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain.

With Leewards in trouble at 18 for three early in the first session, Louis started the recovery in a 78-run, fourth wicket partnership with Jahmar Hamilton who struck 34 off 48 balls hitting six fours. Louis featured in another partnership with 17-year-old Jewel Andrew, putting on a further 111 with Jewel Andrew, whose 68 came from 107 balls and included six fours and three sixes.

When both Louis and Andrew perished in close proximity to each other, Jeremiah Louis anchored the innings with a bold 43 off 64 balls.

Hurricanes were bowled out for 300. Fast bowler Ryan John (3-67) and new-ball partner Gilon Tyson (2-33) were the pick of the bowlers for the Windwards.

In the five balls available before the close, Volcanoes lost left-hander Jeremy Solozano for four, to end on six for one – still 294 runs behind heading into Thursday’s second day.

