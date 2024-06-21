MIKYLE LOUIS HONOURED WITH CEREMONY AT GOVERNMENT HOUSE

Story Credit: SKNiS | SKN PULSE

National recognition for the historic achievement of Mikyle Louis, for being the first person from St. Kitts to be selected to the West Indies Senior Men’s Cricket Team, continued with a ceremony at Government House on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, hosted Mr. Louis and his family at the event attended by Ministers of Government, Members of Parliament, officials from the National Sports Council, St. Kitts Cricket Association, Leewards Island Cricket Association, former cricket players and many others from the sporting fraternity.

Dame Marcella noted that while generations have been waiting for someone from St. Kitts to finally make the region’s highest senior men’s cricket team, persons from the sister-isle, Nevis, have found regular success.

“I began to think maybe we have to send our people over to Nevis to see if that will probably help the process,” Dame Marcella joked, noting the three former ministers of sports and the current sports minister, Honourable Samal Duggins, at the ceremony. She congratulated Mr. Louis and presented him with a special commemoration plaque.

Dame Marcella presents plaque to Louis

It is inscribed, “Mikyle Louis, your dedication, perseverance and unwavering spirit throughout your sports journey has made this moment in our sport’s history truly remarkable. You have inspired the entire Federation. You have brought pride and joy to your family, your community, the cricketing fraternity, the wider sporting community and your country. Thank you. Congratulations on your historic selection to the West Indies Ccricket Tteam. May this be just the beginning of many more incredible achievements to come.”

Victor Eddy, the renowned Kittitian cricketer, often considered one of the best players never to have made the West Indies team, expressed that this was a special moment. He wished Louis well and encouraged him to remain disciplined and hungry in pursuit of his dream. Similarly, President of the National Sports Council, Glen Quinlan, told Mr. Louis “Our dreams are yours, and your dreams are ours, and we stand with you.”

Minister of Sports, the Honourable Samal Duggins, noted the incredible work ethic of the 23-year-old.

Dame Marcella, and Cabinet Ministers with Mr. Louis

“That hard work is paying off today. I recognise that, and this government recognises that, and with our belief in you and your ability and our recognition of your humility and hard work, we believe that all of those attributes [have] come together to make a superstar, a champion,” Honourable Duggins stated.

Mr. Louis thanked everyone for their kind words and encouragement and said “I understand with this honour comes responsibility and I am willing to do the work that it takes to be disciplined, continue working hard and make everyone in this room proud.”





Mr. Louis was named in the West Indies 15-member squad for their Tour of England in July 2024. In light of his extraordinary accomplishments, the Ministry of Sport and the Creative Economy presented the young man with a grant of $10,000 to aid his preparation for the tour. The Cabinet also approved naming the South Stands at the Warner Park Cricket Stadium in his honour, allocating a parcel of land to him, and naming a road in his honour.

Mikyle Louis now joins the esteemed ranks of West Indies Test Cricketers from the Federation, alongside Nevisians Elquemedo Willett, Derick Parry, Stuart Williams, Keith Arthurton, Carl Tuckett, Runako Morton and Kieran Powell. His journey is a testament to his dedication and the bright future of cricket in our nation.

