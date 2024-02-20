Mikyle Louis etches name in record book with second Century at Warner Park

First to score a half century, first to score a century and first to score back to back centuries for the Leeward Islands Hurricanes – Mikyle Louis.

Louis scored his second century against Guyana Harpy Eagles in their second round match on Friday.

He followed up his maiden first-class hundred of 113 in the first innings with 130 before hosts Hurricanes were bowled out for 295 in their second innings on the third day of their second-round match in St Kitts.

He struck 11 fours and five sixes from 168 balls.

Louis became only the second Hurricanes batsman and 11th overall to score hundreds in each innings of a match in the modern era of the West Indies Championship (1966 onwards). The first Leeward Islands batsman to accomplish such a feat, is none other than Stuart Williams, the present coach of the Leewards.

Louis copped Man of the Match honours for scoring a century in each innings.

So far for the 2024 season, Louis has scores of 9, 55, 113 and 130 from 2 matches. Presently, he has the most runs in the tournament with 307.