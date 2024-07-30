Sports

MFCR OLD ROAD UNITED JETS WIN FIRST EVER FA CUP TITLE

MFCR Old Road United Jets clinched their first ever FA Cup title after defeating defending champions S L Horsfords St. Paul’s United 2-0 in the 2024 FA Cup finals at the National Bank Group of Companies Technical Center in St. Peters. The goalscoring started off with Kendale Liburd scored a stunning strike from within the 18-yard box to give Old Road the lead in the 21st minute and Tiquanny Williams sealed the win in the 85thminute. Petrez Williams of St. Pauls was sent off in the 83rd minafter receiving a red card. 

This is Old Road’s second silverware in their history after winning Division 1 title some years ago when they earned promotion to the Premier League. Coach Alexis Morris of Old Road was a guest recently on Island Tea morning show on WINN FM, where he said this victory is a great feat of the team and the community. “It’s another great feat. Never before has that team won any silverware of that magnitude,” Morris said.  With this victory, Old Road are now focusing on the Final Four playoffs with an aim to win the NBGC Premier League title.

