Members of the Nevis Island Assembly pay respects to the late Captain Sean Henville

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (March 27, 2024)-Members of the Nevis Island Assembly publicly expressed condolences to the family and friends of Nevisian pilot the late Mr. Sean Henville during a Sitting of the Honourable House on Tuesday, March 26.

Premier of Nevis the Honourable Mark Brantley expressed sadness at the recent sudden passing of his friend and former classmate, and extended heartfelt sympathies to Captain Henville’s mother Lady Sheila Daniel, widow of National Hero Sir Simeon Daniel; his wife Angela; daughter Sienna; his siblings and extended family.

“All I can do as the Premier of Nevis is to stand in this Honourable House to express my deep, profound sadness at the loss of a good Nevisian, somebody who has contributed significantly, somebody who in my respectful view was an asset to this island and to our people and certainly to the development of aviation in the island of Nevis and the wider Federation.

“His loss should be certainly felt acutely by his wife and young daughter, also by his mother and brother, and his extended family. I hope that words expressed here and I’m sure words that will be expressed elsewhere will provide some comfort to them in this very, very difficult time,” he said.

Other parliamentarians also extolled the 55 year-old pilot, recounting experiences as passengers aboard flights he captained, and recalling his calm demeanor and friendly disposition.

Opposition Member the Honourable Dr. Janice Daniel-Hodge paid respects on the passing of her brother, sharing fond memories from their youth.

Captain Henville was described as pioneer in aviation having had a lengthy and stellar career flying for airlines such as LIAT 1974 Limited, Nevis Express, Caribbean Star, and Kingfisher Air Services.

