Members of Electoral Commission Sworn In

Members of the Electoral Commission of Saint Kitts and Nevis have officially been sworn in by Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, completing the appointment of the three-member body responsible for supervising the work of the Supervisor of Elections.

Chairman of the Commission, Dennis Merchant, was sworn in on September 08, 2026, while the other two members, Bervis Burke and Mirelees Dolphin, took their oaths of office on Monday, October 26, 2026, during a brief ceremony at Government House.

The appointments are provided for under Section 33 of the Constitution of Saint Christopher and Nevis, which establishes an independent Electoral Commission comprising a Chairperson appointed by the Governor-General, acting in her own deliberate judgment; one member appointed on the advice of the Prime Minister; and one member appointed on the advice of the Leader of the Opposition.

Under the Constitution, the Commission’s primary responsibility is to supervise the Supervisor of Elections in the performance of his or her constitutional duties.

The swearing-in of the three members formally brings the Commission’s membership together, reaffirming the constitutional framework for electoral oversight in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related