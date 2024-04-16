MEMBERS OF CONAREE VILLAGE RECOGNISED FOR COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts, April 12, 2024 (SKNIS): The Department of Creative Economy in St. Kitts and Nevis honoured seven members of the Conaree community for their outstanding contributions to local development and culture. These awards were presented during the “We Village Dat” community upliftment event in Conaree on April 09, 2024, recognising the recipients’ excellence in cultural activities and education.

Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew (back row, 3rd left) and Minister Duggins, along with recipients

The Honourable Minister responsible for the Creative Economy, Samal Duggins, emphasised the significance of these community events.

“It is important that we have these kinds of activities because a lot of times we forget how special we are in our uniqueness,” he said

The winners of the awards are Ezekiel Percival, for his contributions to golf; Juliana Joseph for her contributions to the development of cosmetology; Paulette Phillip for her contribution to early childhood:, Everton McDonald-Samuels for his contribution to the fishing industry: Vanrick Walters for his contribution to business and entrepreneurship and Franklyn Hobson and his contribution to music.

The minister also took the time to recognise future generations, naming Keondre Samuel for maintaining his academics while performing exceptionally well in drumming and football, and Tyronique Allen for her contribution to dance and maintaining high academic standards.

Minister Duggins offered guidance and encouragement to the younger winners. “Be creative but recognise that education is still the key to opening many doors around the world, and so your contributions will be awarded and acknowledged here because we are not leaving our younger generations out of this.”

Delwayne Delaney (left) accepts Community Spirit Award from Minister Duggins

Delwayne Delaney was also presented with the Community Spirit Award.