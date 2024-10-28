Melicia Clarke One of Fourteen Female Cricketers Awarded Cricket West Indies Contract

By: T. Chapman

Nevisian and Leeward Island cricketer Melicia Clarke is one of fourteen female cricketers awarded year-long annual contracts by Cricket West Indies.

The first-time initiative of awarding year long contracts to female players across the region is a significant step forward in CWI’s strategic commitment to Elite and High Performance cricket and signals a continued investment in the growth of the women’s game in the Caribbean.

Clarke, who has been playing cricket since the age of seven, featured in the Digicel Cricket Experience at the age of 13 and was the only girl in the group. To date, Clarke has represented Nevis and the Leeward Islands at all levels as an all-rounder.

Melicia Clarke and Kimberley Anthony are the only two Leeward Islands contracted players.

CWI Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, noted the significance of this initiative:

Awarding contracts to these talented female players underscores CWI’s commitment to advancing cricket in the region. We are extremely proud of the Maroon Warriors, who are on their way back from an impressive semi-final showing at the Women’s T20 World Cup. The only way to ensure that West Indies teams, both men and women, have consistent showings at the international level is to ensure the development and growth at the regional level. CWI is dedicated to making this further investment in our regional talent and building a strong foundation for future success, which is in line with our strategic plan.

These contracts reinforce CWI’s goal of supporting players as they progress along the pathway to elite performance, creating a sustainable pipeline of talent that can perform on the global stage. Alongside the female contracts, CWI has also renewed annual contracts for 90 male players across six territories, maintaining its commitment to building regional strength across both men’s and women’s cricket.

Contracted Regional Players List 2024/25:

14 Female Contracted Players: