Press Release

MEDIA ASSOCIATION OF ST. KITTS AND NEVIS STATEMENT OF CONDOLENCE ON THE PASSING OF SAJU NGALLA

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The Media Association of St. Kitts and Nevis (MASKN) expresses profound sadness at the passing of Saju Ng’alla, General Manager of ZBC Broadcasting.

Mr. Ngalla brought a wealth of experience to the media fraternity, having worked across print, photography and broadcast media. His professional journey reflected the diversity of skills and disciplines that contribute to the development of the media landscape in St. Kitts and Nevis.

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The Association extends heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and the entire team at ZBC Broadcasting during this difficult time.

May they find strength and comfort in the days ahead.

Media Association of St. Kitts and Nevis

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