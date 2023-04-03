Medal Tally System Ranking to determine Inter-Primary Winner

The 2023 Inter-Primary Schools Championship slated for Wednesday 5 April at the Nevis Athletics Stadium will be decided via Medal tally system ranking.

With the medal tally system set to replace the points system, all schools will be encouraging athletes to finish their individual races strong.

The common method of ranking the medal success is usually used by the IOC and most media outlets during the Olympic Games, but there is still no ‘official’ method.

In this instance, the school with the most gold medals will be adjudged the winner. If there is a tie in the number of gold medals, the silver medals will be considered.

For the first time, athletes of Grades 1 to 6 will compete in a field event, Weight Throw, which is often referred to as Cricket Ball Throw.

The meet will be held under the patronage of Romanica Mills and Beonard Williams, former students of the St. James Primary School.

The Inter-Primary School Championship is being sponsored jointly by Gulf Insurance Limited and the Bank of Nevis International Limited.