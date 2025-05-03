MASKN WORLD PRESS FREEDOM DAY 2025 STATEMENT

The Media Association of St. Kitts and Nevis (MASKN) joins the global community in commemorating World Press Freedom Day 2025 and reflecting on the vital role of a free and independent press in shaping a just, informed, and sustainable society.

In St. Kitts and Nevis, we acknowledge that press freedom is, for the most part, respected and practiced. Our media practitioners operate in relatively safe environments as they work to inform and educate the public with accuracy and responsibility. We emphasize that press freedom is the cornerstone of democracy and good governance.

Despite this progress, the Association remains deeply concerned about the limited human and material resources available across our local newsrooms. Strengthening the capacity of our media professionals is essential not only to better serve the public but to build a resilient and thriving media industry in our Federation.

MASKN is actively addressing this need by providing ongoing training and professional development opportunities to enhance the skills of our members. In the coming months, we will expand these initiatives with the aim of improving journalistic standards and encouraging further investment in local media operations.

It is also important to reiterate that press freedom is not solely about the rights of journalists — it is about the public’s right to access information. While the Freedom of Information Act has been enacted, it remains largely untested. We encourage journalists to make full use of this legislative tool and to hold institutions accountable where access is denied or obstructed.

The 2025 theme, “Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media,” speaks directly to the challenges and opportunities we now face. While AI has the potential to assist journalists through automation and data analysis, it also poses serious risks to journalistic integrity and public trust. The emergence of platforms — both locally and globally — that use AI to generate misleading content under the guise of legitimate news threatens the credibility of journalism and confuses the public.

This reality reinforces the need for established media outlets in St. Kitts and Nevis to be more vigilant and committed to high standards. Not every source that claims to be a news outlet, especially on social media, is credible. MASKN will intensify its public media literacy efforts to help citizens better identify trustworthy sources and understand the importance of ethical journalism.

At the same time, we recognize that AI, when used ethically, can enhance journalism. Journalists must remain informed and ethical in their application of AI tools. Human-centered journalism — grounded in truth, accountability, and empathy — must remain at the heart of our profession.

We encourage national conversations on media ethics, technological responsibility, and collaboration between media houses, technology developers, and policymakers. MASKN is committed to offering training in digital and AI literacy in collaboration with regional and international partners to ensure our media professionals are prepared for the future.

The challenges before us are significant, but not insurmountable. With planning, collaboration, and commitment, we can safeguard press freedom in this evolving media landscape and continue to uphold the public’s right to know.

Related