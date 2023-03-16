MANTAB, DIEPPE BAY AND NEWTON GROUND IN TOP THREE AFTER WINS

Mantab scored a huge win over Rivers of Living Water in SKNFA Division 1 on Tuesday at the Verchilds Playing field, crushing them 12-0. The result shot them to the top of the table, playing one more game than TGE Dieppe Bay Eagles.
Scoring for Mantab
Sylvester Alexander 7th min
Eversely Davis 2 goals – 13th & 25th min
(GK) Shamar Cannonier (pk) 35th min
Elroy Carey 2 goals – 37th & 59th min
Shyheim Alexander 41st min
Jaquan Liburd 47th min
Tyrese Jeffery 52nd min
Wakamba Warner 55th min
Javier Carey 64th min
Kenston Alford 67th min
Red card
Josh Kelly (Rivers) 51st min
(Denying an obvious goal by handling the ball)
Coach Derren Huggins of Mantab said he was expecting the win, but not the goal tally. “I didn’t expect (that many) goals and the guys had more and more chances. I wish the scoreline could have been way bigger, to outscore everybody in the league,” he said. The Mantab coach highlighted that in this league, goal difference is very important. “We got to put away our chances and (get as many) goals as possible because goal difference (will play a role) in the end,”
For Ricky Tyson, Captain of Rivers, the team has been performing poorly because of the unavailability of some of their players. “We still haven’t found a proper 11 to start with. Today we started the game with ten players,” he said, adding that having a player sent off exacerbated the situation. “Some of the players are out injured and some have to work…we just have to work on boosting our squad and try and get numbers so we can at least have a (starting) 11,” he added.
Meanwhile, Newton Ground registered a shock win over KFC Trinity Challengers United 4-2 also in Verchilds.
Scoring for Challengers
Donnell Bowrin 33rd min
Jody Walters (pk) 58th min
Scoring for Newton Ground
Levorn Edinborough 45th min
Delandre Tyson 2 goals – 62nd & 83rd min
Kevin Scarborough 90th min
Division 1 action also continued on the weekend with a 2-0 victory for TGE Dieppe Bay Eagles over Hardtimes United.
Scoring for Dieppe Bay
Ronaldo Benjamin 11th min
Jason Phipps 56th min
Red card
Allan Ward (Hard times) 68th min
(Offensive, abusive, and insulting language )
Coach of Dieppe Bay Kalia Huggins said she expected her team to score more goals. “Today’s game went pretty well. I expected more goals but the sun was a bit hot. We just have to go back to the drawing board, more training, work on our weak areas and for next game, we will be good,” Huggins said. Captain of Hardtimes Kyron Liburd said despite the loss, his team is gradually finding its way. “We had a few clear-cut chances; keeper did well but with a little more work I think we will do well,” he said.
