MANTAB, DIEPPE BAY AND NEWTON GROUND IN TOP THREE AFTER WINS

Mantab scored a huge win over Rivers of Living Water in SKNFA Division 1 on Tuesday at the Verchilds Playing field, crushing them 12-0. The result shot them to the top of the table, playing one more game than TGE Dieppe Bay Eagles.

Scoring for Mantab

Sylvester Alexander 7th min

Eversely Davis 2 goals – 13th & 25th min

(GK) Shamar Cannonier (pk) 35th min

Elroy Carey 2 goals – 37th & 59th min

Shyheim Alexander 41st min

Jaquan Liburd 47th min

Tyrese Jeffery 52nd min

Wakamba Warner 55th min

Javier Carey 64th min

Kenston Alford 67th min

Red card

Josh Kelly (Rivers) 51st min

(Denying an obvious goal by handling the ball)

Coach Derren Huggins of Mantab said he was expecting the win, but not the goal tally. “I didn’t expect (that many) goals and the guys had more and more chances. I wish the scoreline could have been way bigger, to outscore everybody in the league,” he said. The Mantab coach highlighted that in this league, goal difference is very important. “We got to put away our chances and (get as many) goals as possible because goal difference (will play a role) in the end,”

For Ricky Tyson, Captain of Rivers, the team has been performing poorly because of the unavailability of some of their players. “We still haven’t found a proper 11 to start with. Today we started the game with ten players,” he said, adding that having a player sent off exacerbated the situation. “Some of the players are out injured and some have to work…we just have to work on boosting our squad and try and get numbers so we can at least have a (starting) 11,” he added.

Meanwhile, Newton Ground registered a shock win over KFC Trinity Challengers United 4-2 also in Verchilds.

Scoring for Challengers

Donnell Bowrin 33rd min

Jody Walters (pk) 58th min

Scoring for Newton Ground

Levorn Edinborough 45th min

Delandre Tyson 2 goals – 62nd & 83rd min

Kevin Scarborough 90th min

Division 1 action also continued on the weekend with a 2-0 victory for TGE Dieppe Bay Eagles over Hardtimes United.

Scoring for Dieppe Bay

Ronaldo Benjamin 11th min

Jason Phipps 56th min

Red card

Allan Ward (Hard times) 68th min

(Offensive, abusive, and insulting language )

Coach of Dieppe Bay Kalia Huggins said she expected her team to score more goals. “Today’s game went pretty well. I expected more goals but the sun was a bit hot. We just have to go back to the drawing board, more training, work on our weak areas and for next game, we will be good,” Huggins said. Captain of Hardtimes Kyron Liburd said despite the loss, his team is gradually finding its way. “We had a few clear-cut chances; keeper did well but with a little more work I think we will do well,” he said.

-END-