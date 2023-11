A young man was shot on November 18, sometime before 2:00 p.m., in Carifesta Village, St Kitts.

A graphic video is making the rounds on social media showing the victim lying in the street with apparent gunshot wounds in a pool of blood, with voices in the background suggesting the young man was still alive.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

The extent of his injuries were unknown up to press time.

More on this as information becomes available.