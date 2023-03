McKnight, St. Kitts (SKN PULSE) — A young man is dead after shots rang out in an alley in the McKnight area on Monday night.

Deputy Commissioner Cromwell Henry confirmed the fatal shooting and indicated that investigations are ongoing.

The victim was not identified and police did not give his age. No motive could be learned and no arrest was reported.

Tonight’s fatal shooting is the seventh homicide for this year – six on St. Kitts and one on Nevis.