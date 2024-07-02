“MAIN EVENT” DEBUTS THIS THURSDAY ON TVC CHANNEL 40

Television Caribbean, TVC Channel 40 debuts its long-awaited entertainment shows this Thursday at 8:30pm. “Main Event” is the name of the show hosted by Jacynthia Tesheira and will feature interviews of players in the entertainment fraternity, music videos and special features. “I am excited to bring you a new entertainment show called Main Event. I am excited to bring to all the excitement of performances, to music videos to conversations with some of the people who make it all happen,” Jacynthia said. “We will be with you on Thursdays at 8:30pm on TVC Channel 40 for Main Event.”

Host of main event Jacynthia Tesheira

The first episode of Main Event will feature highlights of the just concluded St. Kitts Music Festival and backstage interviews with some of the artists on the lineup. Main Event can also be seen online at www.tvcplus.live and the YouTube channel and Facebook page of Television Caribbean. Television Caribbean is a newly launched Cable TV Channel on The Cable’s Ultra TV (Channel 40). It can also be viewed on its website: www.tvcplus.live and on TelTV Plus, the cable network on Dutch St. Maarten. TVC is a division of Palm Branch Media, the parent company of SKN Newsline and Voice of the Caribbean Radio.

