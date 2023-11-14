M.A.G.I.C Programme To Be Reinstated Across Federation

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has begun the process of reinstating the M.A.G.I.C. Programme throughout schools in the Federation.

Having started in 2012 as part of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force’s (RSCNPF) community policing initiative, the “Mentoring, Advising, Guiding, & Instructing Children” programme served as an early intervention initiative that safeguarded many youth from falling prey to social deviance.

Despite its marked success, it was abruptly ended in 2015. In September 2023, the Ministry of National Security prioritised the introduction into the nation’s education curricula under the leadership of former Police officer, Ms. Lyndita Powell.

Her team is comprised of both enlisted and former Police officers, all of whom are trained M.A.G.I.C. instructors.

The programme focuses on youth development from the primary school level through to the first form. Functioning as a method decision-making model, the M.A.G.I.C. Programme imparts critical life and civic lessons to children.

Topics explored include the development of problem-solving skills; conflict resolution; goal setting; drug use and abuse; peer pressure; all forms of bullying; and law and order. Students are equipped with a workbook containing detailed practical scenarios and situations, both for group and individual completion.

M.A.G.I.C classes have already commenced at Sandy Point Primary, Cayon High School, Bronte Welsh Primary, and Joshua Obediah Primary on St. Kitts.



The programme is also set to commence at the Washington Archibald High School on November 13th, 2023, and in schools on Nevis in the near future.

The Ministry is confident that private schools throughout the Federation will eventually include the programme in their curricula.

