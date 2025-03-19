Louis Brothers among protected players confirmed for West Indies Breakout League

By: Tito Chapman

Mikyle and Jeremiah Louis Make Thunder Squad

Yesterday (March 18), CRICKET West Indies (CWI) confirmed the first list of players selected for the regional T20 competition with both Mikyle and Jeremiah Louis earning spots on the Leeward Islands Thunder squad.

In a statement outlining the initial wave of selections and the criteria used, Cricket West Indies explained that the players were chosen under a “protected players” list, which allows each team to confirm seven players before the official draft.

Leeward Islands Thunder Protected List of Players

The seven players selected for the Leeward Islands Thunder are Jeremiah Louis (28), Mikyle Louis (24), Kacey Carty (27), Kofi James (27), Karima Gore (26), Jewel Andrew (18), and Micah McKenzie (18).

Cricket West Indies in a media statement said,

As per tournament regulations, each team is allowed to protect seven cricketers, with a maximum of three players aged between 27 and 29. The remaining seven players per squad will be selected during the draft, and they must all be 26 years old or younger. Recognizing their importance to the T20 game, CWI has also mandated that one of the protected seven players must be a leg spinner.

The remaining seven players for the Thunder will be selected during the upcoming draft.

The West Indies Breakout League is set to take place from April 25 to May 10, featuring 17 matches, all hosted at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

