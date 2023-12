Eleven match officials from St. Kitts and Nevis have been accepted by FIFA for 2024.

Of the 11 match officials, there are six referees and five assistant referees.

Those selected are:



Referees

1- Kimbell Ward

2-Tristley Bassue

3-Sanchez Bass

4-Shandor Wilkinson

5-Reginald Gumbs

6-Hakeem Harvey (new)

Assistant Referees

1-Mario Parry

2-Tyra Wilkinson

3-Lenroy Parris

4-Jaden Rouse

5-Juniequa Matthew (new)