LIVESTOCK JUDGING COMPETITION UNDERWAY AHEAD OF 2025 WORLD FOOD DAY CELEBRATIONS IN ST. KITTS

(MOA Basseterre, St. Kitts, 02 May 2025):

The annual Livestock Judging Competition hosted by the Department of Agriculture in St. Kitts, commenced on Wednesday, May 01, 2025, with a targeted evaluation of poultry farms, ushering in a dynamic series of agricultural assessments in anticipation of this year’s World Food Day celebrations. The three-day event, which was scheduled to wrap up on Friday, May 03, saw comprehensive evaluations of bovine (cattle), ovine (sheep), caprine (goat), swine (pig), and rabbit production, reinforcing national efforts to promote food security and sustainability within the livestock sector.

Organized as part of a broader agenda to recognize and enhance the contributions of local farmers, the annual competition engages producers across various species in a rigorous assessment process. Livestock are evaluated against a suite of standardized criteria, carefully adapted to reflect the unique needs of each species. The criteria include:

Animal Health

Housing & Environmental Management

Nutrition & Feeding Practices

Production Records

Farm Management Practices

Biosecurity Measures

Animal Welfare Standards

Environmental Sustainability

This multifaceted approach ensures that both the technical and ethical dimensions of livestock farming are taken into account. Special attention is given to sustainability and welfare, aligning with global standards and the country’s commitment to resilient agri-food systems.

Farmers are competing for several prestigious titles, including:

Best Managed Poultry, Swine, Rabbit, Small & Large Ruminant Farmer

Top Producers of Eggs, Pork, Mutton & Rabbit Meat

Livestock Farmer of the Year

According to the Livestock Division, the competition not only fosters healthy rivalry among livestock producers but also encourages knowledge exchange and continuous improvement in husbandry practices. It forms part of a broader framework to build capacity in animal agriculture and prepare producers to meet both local market demands and international benchmarks.

The event serves as a commemoration of agricultural achievement and a reminder of the crucial role livestock producers fulfill in promoting food security and sustainable rural development.

Final results will be announced during the Farmers and Fishers Prize-Giving Ceremony on Thursday, October 16—the official observance of World Food Day 2025.

