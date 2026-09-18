LIQUOR LICENCE AMENDMENTS TO MAKE LICENCING EASIER FOR SMALL BUSINESSES

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, September 18, 2026 (SKNIS) – The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis is moving to make the liquor licensing process simpler, faster and more convenient for small businesses through amendments to the Liquor Licence Act.

Acting Prime Minister, Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, in presenting the Liquor Licence (Amendment) Bill, 2026, in the National Assembly on September 18, 2026, said the amendments are designed to reduce unnecessary administrative burdens on business owners, particularly those operating bars, restaurants, hotels, shops and other small enterprises.

Dr. Hanley noted that under the existing system, liquor licence holders are generally required to attend the Magistrate’s Court each January to renew their licences, even where there are no objections or issues requiring the Magistrate’s consideration.

“For a sole trader, a day at the Court is a day with the doors closed and a day’s takings lost,” Dr. Hanley said.

The amendments will introduce four scheduled liquor licensing sittings each year, in January, April, July and October, replacing the current annual sitting. This means new businesses will no longer have to potentially wait almost a year for an opportunity to apply for a liquor licence.

The legislation will also allow licence holders seeking renewal, where there are no objections and the Magistrate has not required their attendance, to collect their renewal certificates from the Magistrate’s Court Office without having to appear in Court.

Dr. Hanley said the changes are intended to allow business owners to spend less time dealing with routine administrative processes and more time operating and growing their businesses.

Acting Prime Minister Dr. Hanley also stressed that the amendments do not reduce existing safeguards governing the sale of alcohol. The grounds for refusing a licence, closing hours, offences and penalties remain unchanged, while the police and other interested parties retain their right to object.

“This Bill is part of this government’s wider effort to make public services work for the people who use them,” Dr. Hanley said. “It saves the time of business owners. It saves the time of our Courts. And it does so without any new cost to the Treasury and without any reduction in public safety.”

The Bill was prepared following consultation with the Office of the Chief Magistrate, the Commissioner of Police and the Ministry of National Security.

Acting Prime Minister Dr. Hanley said the amendments form part of the government’s broader commitment to improving the ease of doing business and ensuring that public services are responsive to the needs of small and medium-sized enterprises across Saint Kitts and Nevis.

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