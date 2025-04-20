Sports

LICB U19 Cricket: St Kitts Dominates Batting Charts 

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
StKittsBatsmen 20250420 115050 0000

By: T. Chapman

De-Antre Drew, Lawshorn Bergan and Eirette Richards scored the most runs after three rounds of cricket in the Leeward Islands U19 tournament. 

All three players have scored half centuries thus far. Drew was the first St Kitts player to score a half century, 50 from 72 balls against St. Maarten. Bergan, [56] and Richards, [54] scored their half centuries against Nevis.

St Kitts dominated the batting charts with these three players in the top 5.

fb img 174516182982728157179856874590

TOP 5 BATSMEN AFTER ROUND 3:

1. De-Antre Drew (St. Kitts) – 118 runs | Avg: 39.33 | SR: 78.15
2. Lawshorn Bergan (St. Kitts) – 116 runs | Avg: 38.67 | SR: 67.44
3. Eirette Richards (St. Kitts) – 113 runs | Avg: 37.67 | SR: 76.35
4. Amoree Jones (Nevis) – 113 runs | Avg: 37.67 | SR: 73.38
5. Matthew Miller (Antigua) – 88 runs | Avg: 88.00 | SR: 81.48

Bergan is also a top wicket taker, [8 wickets] and a leading Most Valuable Player candidate.

The Leeward Islands  U19 final is currently being played between St. Kitts and Antigua at Warner Park.

fb img 17451675603818390384945497468552

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article 00c4451a 418f 4f47 9385 462524b30e0e 1 Parade of Athletes Highlights CARIFTA Games Opening Ceremony
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$12.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy