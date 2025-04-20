LICB U19 Cricket: St Kitts Dominates Batting Charts 

By: T. Chapman

De-Antre Drew, Lawshorn Bergan and Eirette Richards scored the most runs after three rounds of cricket in the Leeward Islands U19 tournament.

All three players have scored half centuries thus far. Drew was the first St Kitts player to score a half century, 50 from 72 balls against St. Maarten. Bergan, [56] and Richards, [54] scored their half centuries against Nevis.

St Kitts dominated the batting charts with these three players in the top 5.

TOP 5 BATSMEN AFTER ROUND 3:

1. De-Antre Drew (St. Kitts) – 118 runs | Avg: 39.33 | SR: 78.15

2. Lawshorn Bergan (St. Kitts) – 116 runs | Avg: 38.67 | SR: 67.44

3. Eirette Richards (St. Kitts) – 113 runs | Avg: 37.67 | SR: 76.35

4. Amoree Jones (Nevis) – 113 runs | Avg: 37.67 | SR: 73.38

5. Matthew Miller (Antigua) – 88 runs | Avg: 88.00 | SR: 81.48

Bergan is also a top wicket taker, [8 wickets] and a leading Most Valuable Player candidate.

The Leeward Islands U19 final is currently being played between St. Kitts and Antigua at Warner Park.

