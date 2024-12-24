LEROY BOONE SENTENCED FOR INDECENT ASSAULT

Leroy Boone of Nevis has been sentenced to serve four (4) years in His Majesty’s Prison for the crime of Indecent Assault. Additionally, Mr Boone was ordered to financially compensate the victim in the sum of One Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty ($1,750.00) Eastern Caribbean dollars. This is to be paid on or before April 30th, 2025.

Per sentencing guidelines, his time spent on remand totalling three (3) months and eleven (11) days will be deducted from the sentence. Mr Boone’s sentence was handed down by His Lordship Justice Patrick Thompson, Jr. at the high court in Charlestown, Nevis, on December 19th, 2024.

