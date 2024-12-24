Breaking News

LEROY BOONE SENTENCED FOR INDECENT ASSAULT

Pulse Administrator
1 Min Read
FB IMG 1735058417723

Leroy Boone of Nevis has been sentenced to serve four (4) years in His Majesty’s Prison for the crime of Indecent Assault. Additionally, Mr Boone was ordered to financially compensate the victim in the sum of One Thousand, Seven Hundred and Fifty ($1,750.00) Eastern Caribbean dollars. This is to be paid on or before April 30th, 2025.

Per sentencing guidelines, his time spent on remand totalling three (3) months and eleven (11) days will be deducted from the sentence. Mr Boone’s sentence was handed down by His Lordship Justice Patrick Thompson, Jr. at the high court in Charlestown, Nevis, on December 19th, 2024.

Discover more from SKN PULSE

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Share this Article
Previous Article VERNONNIAS2CJR.INONNIAS 00 TWO CHARGED FOR FORENSIC LAB BREAKING
Next Article premierchristmas The Honourable Mark Brantley Premier of Nevis Christmas Message 2024
Additional Products

Microsoft 365 Business Professional

$15.99 / per month
WordPress

WordPress Basic

$9.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Online Store

$28.99 / per month
Email Marketing

Email Marketing Pro

$29.99 / per month
Website Builder

Website Builder Business

$9.99 / per month
error: SKN PULSE content is protected !!

Lost your password?
Verified by MonsterInsights

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy