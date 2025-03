Lennox Smith of Cayon, St. Kitts, has been charged with the offences of Possession of aControlled Drug to wit Methamphetamine (Ecstasy) and Possession with Intent to supply to wit Methamphetamine (Ecstasy).

The offences were committed on March 13th, 2025, at Ogee Ghaut, St. Peter’s, St. Kitts. Mr Smith was charged on March 14th, 2025, at the Basseterre Police Station.

