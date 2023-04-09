Leewards U15 beat Jamaica by 6 wickets: Amoree Jones bags 4 wickets

By: T. Chapman (content creator)
•Leewards win 2nd Consecutive Game
•All 9 wickets taken by Nevisians
• Bergan top scores with 31
Leeward Islands U15 won their second consecutive game Saturday against Jamaica. They won by six wickets.
The Jamaicans who batted first were skittled out for 117 after electing to bat.
They folded in 26.2 overs with Ryan Lyttleton top scoring with 17. Three players scored double figures: Pajay Nelson scored 14, Tyson Gordon – 12 and Nicoli McKenzie – 10.
Nevisian Amoree Jones was the pick of the bowlers for the Leewards with 4-20. His fellow countrymen and teammates took the remaining wickets. Lyhte Browne and Krishna Girdhari took 2 wickets each while Jhadone Herbert took 1 wicket.
The run out was affected by Krishna Girdhari.
The Leewards eased to victory at 119-4 with 101 balls to spare. Kittitian Lawshorn Bergan top scored with 31 and captain Matthew Miller contributed 23.
So far, the Leewards have a 2-1 record. They lost their first game against the Winward Islands. Since then, they have been on a two game winning streak, beating Barbados by 3 wickets and now, Jamaica by 6 wickets.
The Leewards will play against Guyana on Monday and then Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday.
Match Schedule
Monday 10 April
Jamaica v Trinidad & Tobago at CCG
Windward Islands v Barbados at SVRS
Leeward Islands v Guyana at LCG
Wednesday 12 April
Leeward Islands v Trinidad & Tobago at CCG
Jamaica v Windward Islands at SVRS
Barbados v Guyana at LCG