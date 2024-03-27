Leewards Top Points Table

The Leewards’ men’s team is now at the top of the points table in the regional championship, after defeating Jamaica on Saturday.
Summarized scores: Jamaica 221 and 196 all out
Leewards 231 and 189 for 3.
Justin Greaves 94* and Mikyle Louis 57, were the main scorers for the Leewards.
Leewards won by 7 wickets.
Points Table:
Leewards – 80.6 Points
Windwards – 71.6 Points
Barbados – 67.4 Points
Guyana – 66.8 Points
Jamaica – 53.4 Points
Trinbago – 51 Points
West Indies Cricket Academy – 49.8 Points
Combined Campuses and Colleges – 25.2 Points