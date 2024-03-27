Sports

Leewards Top Points Table

The Leewards’ men’s team is now at the top of the points table in the regional championship, after defeating Jamaica on Saturday.

Summarized scores: Jamaica 221 and 196 all out
Leewards 231 and 189 for 3.

Justin Greaves 94* and Mikyle Louis 57, were the main scorers for the Leewards.

Leewards won by 7 wickets.

Points Table:

Leewards – 80.6 Points

Windwards – 71.6 Points

Barbados – 67.4 Points

Guyana – 66.8 Points

Jamaica – 53.4 Points

Trinbago – 51 Points

West Indies Cricket Academy – 49.8 Points

Combined Campuses and Colleges – 25.2 Points

