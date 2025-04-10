Sports

Leeward Islands Cricket Board Announces U15 Squad for CWI Rising Stars 50-Over Championship

St. John’s, Antigua – April 9th, 2025 The Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) is pleased to announce its Under-15 squad selected to represent the region at the CWI Rising Stars Under-15-50 Over Championship, scheduled to take place from April 13th to 24th, 2025, in Antigua and Barbuda. This year’s tournament holds particular significance, not only as a premier stage for regional youth cricket but as a moment of pride for the Leeward Islands, serving as gracious host to teams from across the West Indies. The tournament promises to be a crucible of rising talent, sporting excellence, and regional camaraderie.

Following a rigorous selection process and careful evaluation of performance, the LICB has named a well-balanced squad of promising young cricketers. Appointed to lead this contingent is J’Quan Athanaze of Antigua and Barbuda, whose aptitude and leadership qualities have earned him the honour of Captaincy. Supporting him will be Karese Farrell of Nevis, a dependable and strategic player who assumes the role of Vice-Captain.

The full squad is as follows:

1. J’Quan Athanaze – Antigua and Barbuda

2. Tréon Daniel – Nevis

3. William Pitman – Antigua and Barbuda

4. De’Morae Prentice-Nevis

5. Ondré Peters – Antigua and Barbuda

6. Clayvaunte Powell – St. Kitts

7. Karese Farrell – Nevis (Vice-Captain)

8. Aedan Williams-Nevis

9. Ali Adoni – St. Kitts

10. Rondré Daniel – Nevis

11. Jathan Edward – St. Maarten

12. Mikey Seelogam – Nevis

13. Kyan Maccow – St. Maarten

14. Kylan Woods – St. Kitts

Reserves:

1. Deshawn James – Nevis
2. Jayden Charles-Antigua and Barbuda
3. Vansh Aidasani – St. Kitts
4. Kevonte Pollin – St. Kitts

Team Management:
Head Coach: Jacques Taylor
Team Manager / Assistant Coach: Ajarni Frederick

