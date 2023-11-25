Le Bellot Inaugural Cruise Call Signals Boost in Tourism for St. Kitts

Basseterre, St. Kitts (25th November 2023) – In a historic first, St. Kitts welcomed the arrival of Le Bellot, the luxurious and eco-friendly ship of the international cruise line, Ponant. The inaugural call was met with a warm and enthusiastic reception from the destination’s locals and visitors alike, who were eager to experience the beauty and charm of St. Kitts.



Le Bellot’s first stop in St. Kitts is a significant milestone for the destination’s tourism. Known for its exceptional service and elegant design, the vessel is a dream come true for cruise lovers who expect the best in every way. It caters to modern travelers with its spacious and comfortable cabins, state-of-the-art technology, and innovative amenities that are designed to provide the ultimate cruising experience.



In his statement welcoming Le Bellot to St. Kitts, Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, the CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, expressed his delight in the vessel’s inaugural call, saying, “We are thrilled to have Le Bellot making its first-ever call to St. Kitts. This marks a pivotal moment for our tourism industry, as it will clearly signal that the island has so much to offer visitors beyond its natural beauty. We look forward to welcoming many other upscale cruise ships in the future, as we continue to promote St. Kitts as the ultimate destination of choice in the Caribbean.”



As an environmentally friendly vessel, Le Bellot is a fitting addition to the cruise market in St. Kitts, where sustainability and eco-tourism are of the utmost importance. Its innovative technology and usage of clean fuel reflect the island’s commitment to preserving its natural heritage, coupled with the current Sustainable Island State mandate.



Le Bellot is set to call at St. Kitts on various other occasions throughout the year, providing countless opportunities for passengers to explore the island and experience its diverse offerings.

