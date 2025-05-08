LAWRENCE & BARTLETTE SENTENCED FOR FIREARM OFFENCES

Akim Bartlette of Harris Village, and Kimron Lawrence of Webbes Ground, both on Nevis, have been sentenced to His Majesty’s Prison for offences committed between January 1st, 2020, and March 4th, 2021.

Six (6) charges were initially laid against both men, namely Engaging in Organised Criminal Activity; Conspiracy to the Importation of Firearm; Importation of Componentsof a Firearm; Misconduct in Public Office; Aiding Misconduct in Public Office; and Possession of Firearm. On February 4th, 2025, Mr. Bartlette pleaded guilty to the charges of Engaging in Organised Criminal Activity and Importation of Components of a Firearm. Mr. Lawrence pleaded guilty to the charges of Engaging in Organised Criminal Activity and Possession of Firearm.

Mr. Bartlette was sentenced to seven (7) years’ imprisonment for Engaging in Organised Criminal Activity and five (5) years for Importation of Components of a Firearm. Mr. Lawrence received a sentence of fourteen (14) years for Engaging in Organised Criminal Activity and five (5) years for Possession of Firearm. Both sentences are to run concurrently, with any time previously spent on remand to be credited as time served.

The sentences were handed down on May 6th, 2025, at the High Court in Basseterre Lordship Justice Iain Morley, KC.

— 30 —

