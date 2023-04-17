Law enforcement techniques reinforced by leadership training

(Press release) Senior officers of National Security agencies will engage in two intensive leadership training workshops over the next two weeks. Running from April 17th through 29th, 2023 at NEMA’s headquarters, the workshops are geared towards the enhancement of national security agencies’ administrative, community, and national protection capabilities.

The first course, “Executive Leadership: Empowering Performance-ready Leaders,” runs from April 17th to 22nd and will be attended by a mixed group of twenty (20)

officers selected from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force; the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services; the St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force; the St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard; Her Majesty’s Prison; and the Ministry of National Security. The course is designed to impart the knowledge and strategic leadership skills required for all agency officers to effect positive and innovative change within their requisite organisations.

The second course, “Executive Leadership: the Psychology of Community Policing,”

is scheduled to begin on April 24th and end on the 29th. It will be attended by

twenty (20) officers also selected from across the national security agencies and the Ministry. The course’s teachings will equip the officers with skills and techniques necessary for safely engaging, managing, and de-escalating situations involving mentally unwell or mentally incapacitated persons.

The sessions will be facilitated by Dr. Edwin Witt Powell, a security expert and human rights advocate from Chase City, Virginia. Dr. Powell holds a B.A. in Psychology; three Master’s level degrees; a Doctorate of Arts in Educational Psychology from George Mason University; and an Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters. He is a former government analyst and former faculty member at the Howard University College of Medicine. He is also the recipient of the Saint Lucia National Medal of Honour (Gold) for his work in national security. Dr. Powell is currently appointed as a mental health expert with the District of

Columbia Superior Court, an International Human Rights Advocate and Consultant, and serves on numerous boards and commissions.