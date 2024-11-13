LAW ENFORCEMENT RECOVERS ILLEGAL FIREARM ON ST. KITTS

A joint search operation has led to the seizure of a high-powered firearm and ammunition in Newtown, St. Kitts. Between 12 PM and 12:30 PM on conducted on November 12th, 2024, Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) officers from the Special Services Unit (SSU), and soldiers from the St. Kitts – Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) carried out a search of an abandoned building as part of an ongoing effort to enhance public safety and reduce illegal firearms in the community. During the operation, an AK-47 assault rifle, accompanied by two (2) magazines and thirty-three (33) rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, was recovered. The contraband has since been taken into police custody.

No arrests have been made in connection with the contraband recovery at this time. The RSCNPF is committed to continuing its investigations and ensuring that those responsible are brought to justice. Should anyone have any information concerning this or any other criminal matter, we strongly encourage you to contact the nearest Police station, or call the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707.