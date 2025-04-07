LAMAT CONCLUDES ANOTHER SUCCESSFUL MISSION IN SAINT KITTS AND NEVIS, PROVIDING MEDICAL CARE TO OVER TWO THOUSAND PATIENTS

BASSETERRE, Saint Kitts, April 04, 2025 (SKNIS) – The United States Air Force Southern Command (US SOUTHCOM) Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) has successfully concluded its latest humanitarian mission in Saint Kitts and Nevis, making a profound impact on the healthcare landscape in the Federation. The mission, which ran from March 24 to April 04, 2025, brought together a team of dedicated healthcare professionals who provided essential medical services to citizens and residents across the country, showcasing the strength of international collaboration and the transformative power of service.

The mission was bolstered by a cohort of specialists from the Republic of China (Taiwan) who worked alongside the visiting professionals and local personnel to deliver healthcare services to citizens.

Over the span of two weeks, the LAMAT team delivered specialised medical care in the areas of emergency medicine, neonatal and pediatric care, ICU and critical care, dentistry, pharmacy, audiology, physiotherapy, family medicine, radiology, diabetes education, and nutrition. Through these efforts, more than 2,130 patients were treated, and 135 surgeries were performed. Additionally, 21 critical pieces of medical equipment were repaired, saving the government thousands of dollars in replacement costs and further enhancing the country’s healthcare infrastructure.

Senior Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas, praised the mission as a celebration of the outstanding contributions of LAMAT to Saint Kitts and Nevis’ medical advancement. He also emphasised the enduring relationship between the Federation and its diplomatic partners, the United States of America and the Republic of China (Taiwan).



“LAMAT 2025 has established itself as a cornerstone; a cornerstone of our evolving diplomatic partnerships and as a broader strategy for international cooperation here and, in fact, also beyond healthcare,” Dr. Douglas said. “Saint Kitts and Nevis has greatly benefited from such collaboration, particularly through various initiatives with allies like the U.S. and Taiwan in sectors including agriculture, education, energy, information, and, of course, communication technology and health.”







A particularly notable aspect of this year’s mission was the capacity-building component. LAMAT facilitated over 31 hours of educational sessions, providing invaluable training for local emergency room staff, surgical teams, and intensive care professionals. Dr. Douglas expressed particular pride in this educational exchange, noting that the exposure to world-class healthcare practices would empower Saint Kitts and Nevis’ medical professionals with the skills to extend similar care to other nations in need.







A new addition to this year’s mission was the introduction of a Community Health Fair, held from April 02-03 at the Newtown Community Center. The fair provided free consultations and health screenings to the public, directly bringing vital healthcare services to the community. Over the course of the two-day event, 117 patients were seen, further demonstrating the team’s dedication to improving healthcare accessibility for all.







