Kunal Tilokani Selected for Commonwealth Future Stars Match

By: SKCA

Emerging cricketer Kunal Tilokani has been selected to represent St. Kitts and Nevis as part of a 12-member Caribbean squad competing in the Commonwealth Future Stars Under-23 cricket match on Sunday, November 1, 2026, at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua and Barbuda.

The ten-overs-a-side fixture forms part of the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) celebrations and will see the Caribbean team face a squad representing the wider Commonwealth.

Tilokani will join emerging cricketers from 11 other Caribbean nations in a regional team celebrating the Caribbean’s shared passion for cricket.

Dominica’s Stephan Pascal will captain the Caribbean side, while West Indies cricket legend Sir Vivian Richards will serve as honorary team manager.

The match is part of One Commonwealth, One Team – A Commonwealth Cricket Celebration, an initiative designed to bring together leaders, young athletes and communities through sport while highlighting the role of cricket in strengthening relationships across the Commonwealth.

The event is being hosted by Cricket West Indies in collaboration with the Government of Antigua and Barbuda and the Commonwealth Secretariat, with support from event sponsors.

Tilokani’s selection places St. Kitts and Nevis among the participating Caribbean nations represented in the showcase, providing an opportunity for the young cricketer to compete alongside some of the region’s emerging talent on an international platform.

The Caribbean squad features players aged between 18 and 22. The match will follow a special fixture involving Heads of Government, with the wider celebration highlighting the importance of investing in young people and creating opportunities for the next generation.

The full Caribbean Under-23 squad is as follows:

Stephan Pascal (Captain) – Dominica

Shaquan Belle – Barbados

Mavendra Dindyal – Guyana

Tarrique Edward – Saint Lucia

Tanez Francis – Antigua and Barbuda

Ethan Gibson – St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Antonio Harris – The Bahamas

Tayshaun Moses – Belize

Kirsten Murray – Grenada

Tamarie Redwood – Jamaica

Kunal Tilokani – St. Kitts and Nevis

Abdul Toppin – Trinidad and Tobago

Sir Vivian Richards will serve as honorary team manager.

The event also reflects the theme of CHOGM 2026, Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth, using cricket as a platform to promote unity, collaboration and youth development.

The squad representing the wider Commonwealth is expected to be announced shortly.

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