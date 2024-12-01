KRAIGG BRATHWAITE SURPASSES SIR GARFIELD SOBERS’ RECORD IN SECOND TEST AGAINST BANGLADESH AT SABINA PARK

Once a childhood dream to play for the West Indies, captain Kraigg Brathwaite, as he flips the toss on Saturday, November 30, 2024, becomes the first West Indian to play 86 consecutive Test matches, eclipsing the record of 85 held by his countryman and living national hero of Barbados, Sir Garfield Sobers.

The significance of this achievement is magnified by the fact that it takes place on Barbados’ Independence Day, a fitting moment to celebrate the island’s contributions to West Indies cricket.

For Brathwaite, surpassing Sobers—a name synonymous with excellence in cricket—feels surreal. Sobers inspired generations, and now Brathwaite carries that legacy forward.

“It means a lot,” Brathwaite reflects. “I’m extremely thankful because in this generation, there’s a lot of T10 and T20 cricket, but Test cricket is the real test. At the end, I will feel like I’ve done a really good job for the West Indies.”

Brathwaite recalls setting a bold goal during his school days with his coach, Mr. Roddy Estwick, a goal that continues to drive him today.

“My goal—I will never forget—was to play 100 Test matches. Not just to play them, but to earn 100 caps for the West Indies. That is what my life has been about. Test cricket is everything to me, and I can never be in this position without putting God first.”

Kraigg Brathwaite driving through the offside during the West Indies Men’s 2024 test tour of England

Brathwaite made his Test debut in 2011 against Pakistan at Warner Park. Dropped after nine matches, he returned in June 2014 to score his maiden Test century against New Zealand. Since then, he has been a consistent presence at the top of the order for the men in maroon.

“You know, it’s just hard work,” he explains. “Hard work over the years, knowing what to improve, identifying areas to work on when you get back home. To succeed at this level for a long time, only hard work and perseverance will get you through.”

As a leader, Brathwaite understands that challenges are part of the journey, but he believes that resilience is what defines a true Test cricketer.

“It’s great to make a debut hundred, a maiden century—that’s lovely. But it’s how you respond when the failures come that defines you as a Test cricketer. People will talk, but it’s about how you fight back and remain at the top level. To now be tying Sir Garfield Sobers’ record—*that* is what hard work does.”

When asked about his favorite century among the 12 he has scored, Brathwaite paused thoughtfully before answering.

“It’s a tough one,” he admits. “But the hundred I got against South Africa in 2014, when they were the world’s number one team—that was special. I was just 24 or 25 at the time. The hundred against Australia in 2022 was also amazing because they were number one then too. But if I had to choose, I’d say the Headingley hundred in 2017. We won that game after rebounding from a heavy defeat in the pink-ball Test. Beating England that day was special for us as West Indians.”

Brathwaite’s durability and stability as an opener have been hallmarks of his career. In 2016, he became the first opener to remain unbeaten in both innings of a Test, leading the West Indies to a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in Sharjah. It was the team’s first Test win outside the Caribbean since 2007, excluding matches against Bangladesh.

“That was a defining moment,” he recalls. “We were 2-0 down in the series, and to win that match was incredible. In that innings, I used my feet more than ever before, and I’ll never forget it. It was a great feeling.”

Brathwaite celebrating his century against Pakistan in Sharjah back in 2016

As Brathwaite stands on the cusp of history, he offers simple yet profound advice to the next generation of Caribbean cricketers.

“Set your goals, and remember, you have to work harder now. Don’t be fooled by the lure of T20 cricket and quick money. While you can do everything, Test cricket is the ultimate test. The legends of world cricket come from Test cricket. If you can master the basics—like a solid defensive shot—you can play any form of cricket you want.”

Between 2014 and 2024, Brathwaite became one of only five openers worldwide to surpass 5,000 Test runs—a testament to his consistency and dedication. His journey from the cricket fields of Barbados to the record books of West Indies cricket is a story of resilience, faith, and an unrelenting commitment to his craft.

Today, as Kraigg Brathwaite surpasses Sir Garfield Sobers’ record, he carries with him the hopes of a region and the pride of a nation. His story is a testament to the power of perseverance, a fitting celebration of Barbados’ independence, and a reminder of the enduring legacy of West Indies cricket.

This exclusive interview with Captain Kraigg Brathwaite was conducted by award-winning journalist and Cricket West Indies Content and Media Officer, Jerome Foster.

