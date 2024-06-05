KITTITIAN MIKYLE LOUIS NAMED IN WEST INDIES TEST SQUAD

Mikyle Louis named in West Indies Test Squad



Historic Moment – Kittitian Mikyle Louis has been selected to the West Indies Senior Men’s Test Cricket Team.

Louis will join the squad, led by Kraigg Brathwaite, to play against England, in the Richards-Botham Series this summer, according to an official release from Cricket West Indies, today, 4th June, 2024.

Louis’ selection comes on the heels of exceptional performances in West Indies domestic cricket earlier this year, scoring two consecutive first class centuries at Warner Park against the Guyana Harpy Eagles. He topped the scoring in the West Indies Championship Season, (2024) with 682 runs, the only player to score in excess of 600 runs.

While seven players from Nevis have represented the West Indies senior side, this marks the first time there is a representative from the sister island of St. Kitts, making Louis the eighth player from the Federation of St Kitts and Nevis to make the West Indies team.

Minister of Sports in the Federal Cabinet, Mr Samal Duggins, speaking on Louis’ selection said:

“This is a monumental achievement. It underscores the tenacity, perseverance, and hard work that Mikylehas been putting in over the years. This is also a blueprint for our young cricketers to follow about how to overcome adversity en route to excellence,” says Minister of Sport Hon. Samal Duggins. “This is also an indication that the increased thrust in cricket by my Government is yielding fruit.”

The West Indies 15-member test squad is as follows:

1. Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain)

2. Alick Athanaze

3. Joshua Da Silva

4. Jason Holder

5. Kavem Hodge

6. Tevin Imlach

7. Alzarri Joseph (Vice-Captain)

8. Shamar Joseph

9. Mikyle Louis

10. Zachary McCaskie

11. Kirk McKenzie

12. Gudakesh Motie

13. Kemar Roach

14. Jayden Seales

15. Kevin Sinclair