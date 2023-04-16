Kittitian and Nevisian U15 Cricketers Return Home: Greeted By Ambassador of Sports

By: T. Chapman

Young rising stars along with the Leeward Islands U15 Coach, Jacques Taylor returned home from official duty, having participated in the West Indies U15 Rising Stars Tournament.

The youngsters and their coach, returned on Thursday 13 April, 2023. Mulley Media provided coverage as the players exited the customs area.

Also on hand to greet the youngsters was Ambassador of Sports, HE Kenneth Douglas, who provided brief remarks and interviewed Daniel, Bergan and Coach Jacques Taylor.

The Leeward Islands team comprised of 10 rising stars from St. Kitts and Nevis; 5 from Nevis and 5 from St. Kitts.

The SKN players who featured for the Leewards were: Lythe Browne, Jaheem Clarke, Rondre Daniel, Kunal Tilokani, Jhadone Herbert, Eirette Richards, Lawshorn Bergan, Krishna Girdhari, Amoree Jones and Sachin Saunders.

Lythe Browne served as vice-captain of the team.

The youngest rising star that played for the Leewards during the tournament was Rondre Daniel, who hails from Nevis. He debuted against the Winward Islands, a match that the team lost.

Kunal Tilokani and Amoree Jones featured in the top bowling list with 10 and 7 wickets respectively.

Wicket-Keeper Eirette Richards had the 2nd most dismissals in the tournament. He managed 6 dismissals in one game.

On hand to greet the students as well were some parents and well wishers.

Despite finishing in 4th place, Coach Taylor said that the guys played some exemplary cricket.

Captain Matthew Miller of Antigua finished in the top 5 in the batting category.