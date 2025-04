Oscar (King Astro) Browne won the 25 CUEA Cultural Evening Calypso Competition in Dominica on Friday 18th April, 2025.

King Astro was the lone representative for St. Kitts and Nevis at the 2025 Caribbean Utilities Employees Association (CUEA) Cultural Evening.

He was announced as the winner at Friday night’s last Closing and Awards Ceremony which was held at the Inter Continental Hotel.

