KING AND LEWIS POWER WINDIES TO SERIES LEAD AGAINST SRI LANKA IN T20S

Dambulla, Sri Lanka – A 107-run opening partnership between Player of the Match Brandon King and Evin Lewis propelled the West Indies to a comfortable five-wicket win over hosts Sri Lanka in the opening match of their three-game T20 international series.

King, who was in maroon colours for the first time since his injury during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup earlier this year, blitzed his way to 63 off 33 balls as the Men in Maroon eased to victory at 180 for 5 with five balls to spare, in response to 179 for 7 made by the home team.

29-year-old King slammed 11 fours and a six in his knock that saw the visitors racing to 74 without loss in the powerplay.

The right-hander received support from Evin Lewis who crunched five fours and four sixes in his even 50 from 28 balls.

Lewis who was making a return to the international scene for the first time since 2022 took 15 runs from one over, bowled by Chamindu Wickramsinghe in the powerplay.

He also deposited two sixes in one over from Wanindu Hasaranga before falling to Matheesha Pathirana for 50 off 28 balls inside the 10th over.

King continued on his merry way and even though Shai Hope fell for 7, he steered the West Indies team to within sight of the target before being dismissed by Kamindu Mendis in the 12th over, at 128 for 3.

Captain Rovman Powell and his deputy, Roston Chase added 32 for the fourth wicket before the pair fell in the space of ten deliveries at 167 for 5 in the 18th over.

Sherfane Rutherford with 14 not out then carried the regional team over the line at 180 for 5.

Brandon King spoke about the importance of the partnership which broke the back of the chase saying,

“Chasing 180, I think it is important that you get a good start in the powerplay and the pitch was also to be fair very good for batting, it’s just a risk you have to take and we have the responsibility of batting in the powerplay when you can say its a little easier to score and it came off well today.”

Additionally, King spoke about the synergy between himself and Lewis,

“It’s good to know who you are batting with. Me and Evin batted together before and we have a really good understanding – we both have an aggressive game and we know each other’s strengths and both of us got off to excellent starts.”

Earlier, disciplined bowling from the Windies restricted the hosts to 179 for 7 after captain Rovman Powell inserted the opposition on what was a good wicket for batting.

Romario Shepherd and Shamar Joseph accounted for the wickets of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Perera in the opening four overs to leave the hosts wobbling at 27 for 2.

It was 58 for 3 when Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis was bowled by Gudakesh Motie inside the 8th over, before an 82 run fourth wicket stand between captain Charith Asalanka 59 and Kamindu Mendis 51 threatened to take the game away from the visiting West Indies team.

However, skillful death bowling from the Caribbean men saw Sri Lanka slipping from 150 for 4 in the 16th over to end up on their score of 179-7.

Shepherd ended with 2 for 39, while there was a wicket apiece for Shamar and Alzarri Joseph, Motie and debutant Shamar Springer.

The second game of the series takes place on Tuesday at the same venue starting at 7 pm local time/9:30 am Eastern Caribbean time/8:30 am Jamaica time.