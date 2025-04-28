Keys Accident & Fatality Under Police Investigation

The Police are investigating a traffic accident that occurred in Keys Village on St. Kitts, in the vicinity of the Louisa Phillip-Jones Community Centre. The incident occurred on April 25th, 2025, between 4:30PM and 5PM, and left resulted in the death of Wrenford Dore of New Road, St. Kitts, age seventy (70).

Preliminary investigations suggest that the motor vehicle, driven by Winston Griffin of Monkey Hill, St. Kitts, was travelling westward from Cayon to Basseterre when it veered off the roadway and descended into Keys Ghaut. Emergency personnel from the St. Kitts-Nevis Fire and Rescue Services successfully extricated both Mr Griffin and Mr Dore from the vehicle. Both individuals sustained serious injuries and were transported via ambulance to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for medical treatment. Regrettably, Mr Dore succumbed to his injuries during the early hours of the following morning. Mr Griffin remains warded and is reported to be in stable condition.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) processed the scene and collected some items of evidential value. An investigation into the accident is underway and the public will be kept abreast of its progress.

The RSCNPF expresses sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr Dore, and all others who have been negatively impacted by this incident.

