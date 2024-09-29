Karima Gore To Lead Antigua and Barbua in LICB 50- Overs Tournament

By: Tito Chapman

Defending LICB 50 overs champions, Antigua and Barbuda, is currently playing their first encounter against Combined Islands in the 2024 edition of the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB) Men’s 50 Overs Tournament.

The tournament is being held in St Kitts and game are being played at Conaree Cricket Club and Warner Park.

Team Antigua and Barbuda is led by Karima Gore and the team comprises of rising stars Jewel Andrew and Kelvin Pitman.

The 14 man squad read as follows:

Karima Gore – Captain

Essan Warner

Tyrone Williams Jr

Kelvin Pitman

Kofi James

Kadeem Henry

Jewel Andrew

Kadeem Josiah

Jawakie Joseph

Deran Benta

Mekali Tonge

Elroy Francis Jr

Glenton Williams

Javier Spencer

The team is being managed by Purnell “Roxy” Joseph, who is also the Assistant Coach while the Head Coach is Pernell “Shafto” Watley. Dane Gustave is the Statistician/Scorer.

Participating teams in this year’s tournament are St. Kitts, Nevis, Anguilla, and Combined Islands.