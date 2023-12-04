Sports

Kardeem Taylor cops 2023 Primary School Football MVP Award

Kardeem Taylor of the Charlestown Primary School is this year’s Most Valuable Player in the recently concluded Ministry of Sports and Education Primary School Football Tournament.

Taylor also copped the Grand Finals Player of the Game.

Charlestown Primary School won the Championship after beating St. Thomas’ Primary School in penalty kicks.

The full list of awards that were distributed reads as follows:

  • Grand Finals Player of the Game: Kardeem Taylor (CPS)
  • Tournament Top Female Player: Destiny Hoosain (Nevis Academy)
  • Tournament Young and Upcoming Footballer : Teondre’ Elliott (JLPS)
  • Fair Play Award: Maude Crosse Preparatory School
  • Outstanding Goal Keeper: Jayden Christopher (IWPS)
  • Best Goal Keeper : Jayden Wilkinson( STPS)
  • Best Defender: Deshawn James (VOJN)
  • Top Goal Scorer : Eliab Dickenson (STPS) 7 GOALS
  • Tournament MVP: Kardeem Taylor (CPS)
  • Andre’ Leon Powell’ Liburd Most Disciplined Player: Kairisa Heyliger (MCPS)

Champions: Charlestown Primary School

2nd Place: St.Thomas’ Primary School

3rd Place: Joycelyn Liburd Primary School

